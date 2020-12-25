The Daily Ardmoreite

Priscilla Washburn, age 41, passed away on Dec. 20, 2020, in Ardmore, Okla. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Green Hill Cemetery, Davis, Okla., with Pastor Steve Wall officiating.

Priscilla was born on March 15, 1979, in Lawton, Okla., to Darrell Lynn Washburn and Janell (Frenchman) Washburn. She attended Ardmore Schools and was a stay-at-home mom for most of her life. Priscilla loved crafting and candy making.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Patrick Cunningtubby, uncle, Tom Washburn, and niece, Kelsey Cunningtubby.

Priscilla is survived by her spouse; Kendric Abram, father, Darrell Lynn Washburn and wife, Dawn Butler, mother, Janell Frenchman, two children; Caitlynn Washburn and Sophia Washburn, four sisters, Michelle Washburn, Petrina Washburn, Dina Washburn, and Denisa Washburn, all of Ardmore; three brothers, Sam Cunningtubby, of Ardmore, Daniel Cunningtubby, of Kingston, Okla., and James Washburn, of Springer, Okla., and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.