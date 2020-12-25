The Daily Ardmoreite

October 18, 1940 ~ December 21, 2020

YUKON — William “Leroy” Minyard was born in Enville, Okla., to O.H. and Velma Minyard. He was in the oil field industry for many years. Leroy is survived by his wife Brenda Minyard; daughter Kelly Minyard Labeth; daughter Becky Campbell (Kevin); daughter Barbie Smith (Gary); three Sisters, Imogene Hood, Linda Carver (John), Peggy Vanderveer (Richard); grandchildren, Jessica Adams (Charlie), Hailee Gross (Cord), Abby Labeth, Madison Campbell, Molly Campbell, Austin Smith, Dalton Smith; great-grandchildren, Erica, Brock, Sally Sue, Arthur; and many other family members and friends. Services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday Dec. 26, 2020 at the Bethany Church of Christ. He will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in Marietta, Okla. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26.