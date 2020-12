Death notices for Sunday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Pamela K. Byers, 70, Ardmore, died Dec. 24, 2020. No services scheduled at this time.(Harvey-Douglas)

Eugene Caldwell, 86, Ardmore, died Dec. 25, 2020. No services scheduled at this time. (Harvey-Douglas)

Harold Eugene Knight, Jr., Ardmore, cook at Two Frogs Grill, died Dec. 23, 2020. Services pending. (Harvey-Douglas)

Lone Grove

Ronald Wayne Jones, 60, of Lone Grove, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Wilson. (Alexander Gray- Wilson)