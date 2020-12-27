The Daily Ardmoreite

Donald Wayne “Don” Eades, age 69, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Duncan, Okla. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Pruitt Cemetery, Carter County, Okla. Services under the direction of Griffin-Hillcrest of Ardmore, Okla.

Don was born a member of the Mississippi Choctaw Nation on May 7, 1951, at Ardmore, Okla., to Willis Eades Sr. and Rosie Mae (Sam) Eades. He attended and graduated from Dickson High School. Don was called to serve his country in the United States Army. He served in Vietnam and was a POW for over 18 months. Don received his honorable discharge and then returned to Ardmore. He married Linda Lee Sanderford in 1970. He became a delivery driver for the Bake-Line Cookie Factory in Marietta, Okla., and then took a position for Coiliron. He later went to work for Bullard Oil Company, Western Flyer, and Marathon as a truck transporter. Don retired with Coiliron in 2005. He loved working on vehicles and restoring old cars. He enjoyed spending time with his dog, Bugs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Linda Eades, daughter, Dening Mechelle Reid, son-in-law, Rick Reid, and three sisters, Dorothy Glass, Teata Dolezal, and Sally Eades.

Don is survived by his spouse of 25 years, Betty Woody, of the home, three children, Judy Eades, Jodie Case, and Nolan Eades, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two sisters, Mary Genn and Donna Norton, and two brothers, Willis Eades Jr. and Billy Eades.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.