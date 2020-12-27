The Daily Ardmoreite

Glenn Joseph Moinette was born April 22, 1927 in Winchester, Tenn., to Henry Joeseph Moinette and Lucy Lillian (Bryant) Moinette. He passed from this life on Dec. 24, 2020 at the age of 93. Glenn’s family moved to Ardmore in 1940 and owned and operated Moinette Ornamental Pottery Co. Glenn was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served as a Sea Bee and was a World War II Veteran. Glenn loved talking about his time served in the military with his family and friends. After his time in the military Glenn moved to South Bend, Ind., where he worked five years in the steel mill. He then moved back to his hometown of Ardmore to join his family in the pottery business and worked there until his retirement.

Glenn was an avid sports fan and especially liked attending Dallas Cowboy and OU games. He loved to travel and made trips all across the United States and several foreign countries. In his later years, he took several train trips. Glenn was a history and geography buff and amazed his family and others with all that he knew. When he lived at the Lodge of Ardmore Village he enjoyed playing trivia and was very good at it.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents Henry J. Moinette and Lillian Moinette; brother Donald E. Moinette; and sister Joyce Ann Wade.

He is survived by his nephews Larry Moinette of Meade, Okla., Jimmy Wade of Eugene, Ore., and Jerry Wade of Salem Ore.; nieces Donna May of Ardmore, Lisa Smith of Ardmore, and Carolyn Wade of Lakeland, Fla.

Due to COVID, there will be a private graveside service. Online condolences can be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com.