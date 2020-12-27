The Daily Ardmoreite

Services for Jared Len Smith, 38, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Reverend John Hatfield conducting the service. Burial will follow at Provence Cemetery with the assistance of Michael Smith, Kelton West, Clint Boyer, Randall Kyle, Sr., Dusty Carr and Ryan "Red" Wyatt. Due to the Covid-19, all those in attendance will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

A time of visitation and support for the family will be held Monday evening at the funeral home from 6 till 7 p.m.

Jared was born Feb. 11, 1982 in Ardmore, the son of Lonnie Dewayne and Melinda Sue Talkington Smith. He passed away in a local hospital on Dec. 23, 2020.

Jared attended Dickson Schools, and was a mechanic. He loved Hot Rods, and also enjoyed music, fishing and had started hunting and collecting antique marbles.

Jared is survived by his parents, Lonnie and Melinda Smith, children Brayden and Katelyn Smith; a brother Michael Smith; sister Vanessa West and her husband Kelton; grandparents, Bill and Mary Talkington; nieces and nephew, MaKayla, Gracie, Hunter and Harlee Smith; special aunt Kailee Page, as well as numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Reverend Billy D. and Wanda Smith, cousins Robby, Dusty and James and an aunt Linda Kay.

Serving as honorary bearers will be Brandon James, Britton Hobbs, Buddy and Manuel Watkins, Chris Parish, Brandon Christianson, and Chris "Arkansas" Ellis.

