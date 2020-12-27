The Daily Ardmoreite

RINGLING - Home Going services for Mr. Jerry Hamilton Dillard, 94, of Ringling are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at the Ringling Memorial Cemetery Pavilion with Mike Vanlandingham officiating. Interment Family visitation and viewing will be held at Jerry's Ranch office, 10870 N. 3020 Rd. Ringling, OK on Monday Dec. 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Services are under the care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ringling.

Jerry was born Oct. 9, 1926 at Ardmore to the late Mr. Josiah Hamilton Dillard and Mrs. Vida (Jackson) Dillard. He departed this life Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at his home in Ringling.

Jerry married the former Claudia "Monie" Lavonia Faulkner on Sept. 16, 1948 at Henrietta, Texas. Sometimes the quietest men leave the deepest tracks in this life. Such was my daddy, Jerry Hamilton Dillard. He was simple, yet so complex. He was strong, yet so tender. He was the most giving man I know always being attuned to the needs of others. Bicycles appeared under Christmas trees, overdue bills were paid anonymously and one Christmas morning I even remember a horse being tied up in a gentleman's front yard.

He was honest to a fault. If he gave you his word, you could rest assured he would keep it. Bills were paid before ink could dry on the invoices and he always stressed "keep your taxes paid and current. Our government may not be perfect, but I support my Country." (I'm working on that tax thing!)

He was a patriot and a soldier. He served overseas as a Private First Class, U.S. Army, First Calvary, in Japan during WWII earning a expert infantryman's badge. While there he saw a young Japanese boy wearing only his traditional cloth diaper begging in the streets. He took a picture of this and still has it in his army memorabilia. Not a single Christmas passed that he wouldn't mention and wonder about that young boy.

Although he said Japan was beautiful, he always wondered why anyone would want to live anywhere but Oklahoma, so that's where he came home to the woman he married. The woman that he said was so pretty that she "glowed in the dark." He was happy to spend his entire life on the Rocking Diamond Ranch where he built a modest home and raised his family.

One of his greatest pleasures was riding or driving his pastures and "checking" cattle. He was one of the smartest cattlemen ever. No glam, just common sense. He was a COWMAN. Later years he would drive through his pastures with a grandchild standing behind his right shoulder or sitting in his lap. Pretty sure all the grandchildren had learned to drive by the time they were three years old!

His love for his family was beyond description. He loved us beyond forever and maybe to a fault where he spoiled us just a bit or a lot. He was SO overprotective. He bought a boat when Jetty and I were young, but never put it on the water because he was afraid we would fall out so we would sit in the boat that was parked in a dirt bottom garage and pretend we were on the lake. And as much as he loved us, I feel certain the love for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was even more if possible. Ty, Trey, Trent, Barrett, Baylee, Jaxon, Briar, Bo, and Conner couldn't have been loved more. He always was giving me advice on raising them until I finally told him I had raised more children than he had!

He was preceded in death by his parents, Josiah and Vida Dillard; wife Claudia Lavonia (Faulkner) Dillard; son, Jerry "Jetty" Hamilton Dillard, II; brother, James Houston Dillard.

Survivors include his daughter Donna Butler and husband Brad; grandchildren, Ty Hammons, Trey Hammons, Trent Hammons, Barrett Butler and wife Morgan and Baylee Butler and fiancee Chad Robinson; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Hammons, Briar Woodruff, Bo Butler and Conner Butler; sister in law, Retha Allen and a host of nieces and nephews.

Casket bearers are grandsons, Ty Hammons, Trey Hammons, Trent Hammons, Barrett Butler, Chad Robinson and great-grandson Jaxon Hammons.

Honorary bearers are all of his Coffee Drinking Buddies at R.J.'s

In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to Westview Boys Home; 120 W Broadway St. Hollis, OK 73550 and/or Tipton Children's Home PO Box 370 Tipton OK 73570.

Just as surely as he was a cowboy, he was also an Indian. He was 1/8 Choctaw Indian and proud of that ancestry. Much of that ancestry was reflected in the way he patterned his way of living. He was a man of few words, quiet and unassuming and had a great respect for the natural resources God had put on this earth. I'm pretty sure the following prayer exemplifies my Daddy:

Lord, I pray that I never have to tell someone that I am a Cowboy, a Christian or a Man. There's just some things better seen than heard.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.