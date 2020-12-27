The Daily Ardmoreite

Kathryn Carpenter was born Aug. 10, 1935 to E.H. West and Grace (Biles) West. She passed from this life on Dec. 21, 2020 in Ardmore at the age of 85. Kathryn graduated from Ardmore High School and attended Southeastern and received a Bachelor in History and Journalism. She started her career writing for the Denison Herald Newspaper. She was a Liaison for the World Council of Churches in Chicago, moved and worked in New York City. From there she went to Long Beach, Calif. While there, she met and married her beloved Bruce Carpenter. He became President of Montana University in Billings, Mont., where she worked by his side many years. They were able to travel a lot. Her favorite trip was to Sidney, Australia. She loved to attend opera and seeing the Sidney Opera House was a dream come true. While they were in Billings they started a wine tasting event at the university to fund scholarships. The event is ongoing and each year she receives thank you letters from the recipients of the scholarships. Kathryn supported many charities that helped children. She led a full life and left lots of stories and memories. She will be missed.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her father E.H. West, mother; Grace West, spouse; Bruce Carpenter, brothers; Hollis West, Ed West and sisters Helen Gill and Ruby Paschall.

She is survived by her stepdaughter Lynne Carpenter, stepson; Dave Carpenter and wife Jan and their daughter Emily and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.