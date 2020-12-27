The Daily Ardmoreite

Kenneth Gordon Johnston was born May 15, 1932 to Jessie Mae (Rudd) and Buren Kenneth Johnston in Hobbs, N.M. He passed from this life on Dec. 23, 2020 at the age of 88.

Kenneth lived most of his life in Ardmore. He graduated from Ardmore High School in the class of 1950. On May 26, 1952, he married the love of his life, Shirley Harris in Gainesville, Texas. They first lived in Nebraska where he worked for Rock Hill Oil Company and had their first child Kenneth Jr. They moved to California for several years before returning to Ardmore to have their second child, Ricky Dean. Kenneth worked in the dairy industry for 11 years and then retired as a paint contractor for 28 years. He and Shirley were members of the Mary Niblack Road Baptist Church.

Kenneth loved spending his free time outdoors. He spent many years raising and racing horses with his family. In his younger days he would hunt for turkey and deer, but moved on to fishing as he became older. He spent his retirement years fishing at Lake Fork in Texas. Kenneth also enjoyed watching the Oklahoma Sooners play football. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his daughter Janet Lynn Johnston; parents Buren Kenneth Johnston and Jessie Mae Johnston; sister Earle Marie Wren; and great-grandchildren Brandon Smith and Jaxx Maytubby.

He is survived by his wife of 68.5 years, Shirley (Harris) Johnston of the home; sons Kenneth Johnston, Jr. and his wife Tracy and Ricky Dean Johnston and his wife Alison; grandsons Derik Lee Johnston and his wife Jaxie, Dewey Gordon Johnston and his wife Heather, Jesse Dean Johnston and his wife Sabrina, James Smith and his wife Cheyenne, Lucas Christopher and his wife Abby; granddaughters Ellenor Hadcroft Johnston and Brandy Smith; great-grandchildren Redik Johnston, Kinlee Johnston, Piper Searcy, Nilah Smith, Michael Smith, Journee Stone, Logan Smith, Kash Smith, Kaef Christopher, Jayla Christopher, and Jaycee Christopher.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28th at the Mary Niblack Road Baptist Church with Brother Derek Crawford and Brother Robert Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Provence Cemetery. A visitation will be held Sunday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

Derik Johnston, Dewey Johnston, Jesse Johnston, Joe Popkess, Kenneth Johnston, Jr., and Ricky Johnston will serve as pallbearers.

