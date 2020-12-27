The Daily Ardmoreite

Lois Jean (Hennesy) McCarroll was born July 8, 1934 in Wynnewood, Okla., to Ludie and Ira (Flowers) Hennesy. She was the sixth of nine children. Lois grew up in Wynnewood and attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1952.

Lois married Willie James McCarroll, Sr. and lived a short time in Marietta, Okla., before settling in Ardmore. There were nine children born to this union, six sons and three daughters.

She joined Bethel Union Baptist Church and held offices of church secretary and treasurer. She loved going to church and serving the Lord.

Lois worked at El Palacio Mexican restaurant for over 20 years as a head cook. She worked as a CNA for about eight years before retiring.

She loved to do word search puzzles, sew, cook and babysit (her grandchildren and great-grandchildren). She also enjoyed watching Family Feud and the Wheel of Fortune and occasionally The Bold and the Beautiful and The Have and Have Nots, but several years ago she stopped watching the Bold and the Beautiful saying she was tire of "Brooke's" wicked ways.

She was a avid sports fan and attended numerous of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events. She enjoyed watching them play and if she felt that they had been cheated, she would let it be known how she felt. We just knew that the referees were glad when the game was over.

She was well known to have the best memory remembering everybody's birthday from the oldest to the youngest person she knew. She also had a very sharp mind as she would solve most of the puzzles on Wheel of Fortune, at times getting upset with the contestants when they did not solve a puzzle that seemed easy to solve.

She was a very loving and caring and affectionately called grandma by many friends of the family. She will be great missed.

Her parents, four brothers, Jamie, Ludie Jr., Lawrence and Millard Hennesy and two sisters, Linnie Hudspeth and Ina Moore, daughter, Alma Smith, grandson, Ricky Smith and an infant grandson and granddaughter preceded her in death.

She leaves to cherish her memories six sons: Willie James McCarroll, Jr., Garland and Barbara McCarroll, Lawrence, Craig and Keith McCarroll, Cecil and Connie (McGee) McCarroll, two daughters, Drucilla McCarroll and Sharon and Danny Anderson, brother, Leo Hennesy and Charlesetta, sister, Mildred "Toy" Jackson, 27 grandchildren, numerous great and great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Home Going Celebration will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Ardmore, 225 1st Ave. S.W. with Reverend Lawrence Anderson doing the Eulogy. Interment will follow at Clearview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m.

