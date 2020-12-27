The Daily Ardmoreite

RINGLING - Inurnment services for Michael Lee Worley, 43, of Ringling are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at the Ringling Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Jim Grounds officiating. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ringling.

Michael was born on Nov. 7, 1977 at Enterprise, Ala., to Mr. Howard Wayne Worley and Mrs. Peggy Ann (Turner) Worley. He departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at his childhood home in Ringling.

Michael was raised in Ringling graduating High School in 1996. He lettered in football and baseball. Michael enjoyed showing pigs and later cattle. He was involved in wrestling and Boys Scouts Troop 5 where he earned his Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow. Michael attended college at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, East Central University, and later Murray College. His blessing in life was his son, Kaedyn. Michael worked in the oilfield most of his years. He loved OU football, politics, and working. Michael attended the Community Fellowship Church of Ringling.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Junior and Ellen Turner; grandparents, Grover and Doris Worley.

Survivors include his son, Kaedyn Worley and Kaedyn's mom, Joni Pataki of Shawnee; parents, Howard and Peggy Worley of Ringling; brother, Micky Worley and wife Christy of Ringling; special niece, Stella Worley; cousins in Oklahoma and Alabama; numerous other family and a host of friends.

Honorary Bearers are Trey Eason, Bonnie Cabelka, Curtis Rich, Tori Rapier, Scott Renfro, Michael Coe, Derek Fincher, and Chancey Greer.

Condolences may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.