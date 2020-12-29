The Daily Ardmoreite

WILSON - Funeral Services for Alan Scott Billingsley, 62, formerly of Livingston, Texas, are scheduled for 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Wilson with Rev. Mike Williams officiating. Interment will follow to Ringling Memorial Cemetery. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

Alan was born Jan. 7, 1958, in Ardmore, to the late Mr. John George Billingsley, Jr. and Mrs. Bettye Ann (Lockwood) Billingsley. He departed from this life on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at his home in Foreman, Ark.

Alan was raised in Ardmore, moving to League City, Texas, when he was a teenager. He worked as a plumber and in carpentry with his brother Stephen. Alan enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking.

Preceding him in death are his parents; brother, Stephen Wayne Billingsley and by his grandparents.

Alan is survived by his long time companion, Donna Woodrow of Foreman; daughter, Ashley Nicole Billingsley of LaPorte, Texas; nieces, Michelle Billingsley Mexicano of Spring, Texas and Rebecca Billingsley of Williamstown, N.J.; nephew, James Whitaker of Bacliff, Texas; aunts, Mary Lois Lockwood of Ringling, Mary Louise Cox of Chickasha, and Neva Jo Campbell of McAlester; uncle, Larry Joe Billingsley of North Vancouver, B.C. Canada; four great nieces; two great nephews and by a host of other family and friends.

