Clarence Andrew Spoon was born Feb. 23, 1931 to Mary L (Polter) and Fredrick Spoon in Indianola, Okla. He passed from this life on Dec. 26, 2020, at the age of 89.

Clarence enlisted in the United States Army when he was 16 years old and proudly served for 10 years. He then enlisted in the United States Navy where he served an additional 10 years. After his time in the military, Clarence moved to Ardmore and received his high school diploma and Associate’s degree. Clarence began working at the Joe Brown Company as an auto mechanic. He also had several jobs with the City of Ardmore. In his later years Clarence worked for the Chickasaw Nation as a security officer at their gaming facilities.

Clarence was an avid outdoorsman and spent most of his free time fishing, hunting, and going on camping trips with his brothers and their wives. He loved teasing, aggravating, and telling stories to his family. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Mary Spoon; brothers William Spoon, Joe Spoon, Bob Spoon, and Charlie Spoon; sisters Anna, Flora, Bobbie, Clara, Sylvia, and Burtha; son Ricky Spoon; son-in-law Brian Cason; and Patsy Spoon, the mother of his children.

He is survived by his daughter Tammy Cason of Jacksonville, Fla.; brother Frank Spoon of Winfield, Kan.; grandsons Jordan and Nickolaus Cason of Jacksonville; great-grandson Leon Cason; along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Craddock Funeral Home with Garvin Canada officiating. His service will be live streamed at Craddock Funeral Home’s YouTube page. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Craddock Funeral Home.

Memorials may be sent to the Ardmore Veterans Center at 1015 S. Commerce St., Ardmore, OK 73401, Attn. Finance-In Honor of Mr. Spoon.

