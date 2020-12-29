Death notices for Tuesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Pamela Kay Byers, 70, Ardmore, Dispatcher, passed away Dec. 24, 2020. No services scheduled. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory)

Franklin Delano Jones, 86, Ardmore, Retired printer after 30 years with Daily Ardmoreite, passed away Dec. 26, 2020. Private Services were held. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory)

Healdton

Shelia Jan Colson, 59, of Healdton, Home Health Nurse, died Dec. 27, 2020. Direct Cremation with Memorial Services at a later date. (Alexander Gray - Healdton)

Frankie Gene Kelley, 64, passed Dec. 25, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Wynnewood, Okla. (Alexander Gray)