The Daily Ardmoreite

Juanita Hawkins, 92, of Madill, Okla., who was affectionately known to friends and family as Nita, passed away on Dec. 25, 2020, at Texoma Medical Center, in Denison, Texas.

Nita was born May 6, 1928, in the Tyler community to the late Frank Marion Stowers and Marie Bean Stowers. She attended Madill Schools from grades 1-12, graduating in 1936, and continued her education at Southeastern State Teachers College, in Durant, Okla., for three years, studying Business Accounting, Business Law, and Castilian Spanish.

She began her working career in Ardmore with attorneys Thomas Tate and Andrew Riddles, as a legal assistant, transferring to Oklahoma Morris Finance Company of Ardmore. Upon her manager's recommendation, she took a job in Houston working for a finance company for several years before returning home to Ardmore, where she began her legal career working for Samedan Oil Company as legal assistant and Spanish translator.

In 1955, Nita married Bill Hawkins, in Santa Fe, N.M., then made their home west of Madill, on what is known as Hawkins Road. They raised four children Mike, Tony, Dawn, and Carol. She was always involved with school activities and was a homeroom mother for all of her children, where she planned many parties and always decorated for the holiday events

Nita began working as a Court Reporter at the Marshall County Courthouse, transcribing many court cases with a good friend Floydean Coe, after which she moved to the Election Board and worked until her retirement.

Her hobbies were gardening, canning, oil and watercolor painting. Nita was a self-taught seamstress making many outfits for her niece's horse competitions. Her love for cooking came from her mother-in-law, Oma Green. They spent many hours creating new recipes. Nita's greatest joy were her grandchildren who affectionately called her "Nina." Her artistic ability always entertained them and she would write poems for each of the grandchildren.

Nita is survived by Children: Tony and wife Angie of Madill; Dawn Shebester and husband, Bobby, of Lebanon Okla.; Carol Dowlen, of Madill; Mike Watkins and Donna of Bennington, Okla.

Grandchildren: Brian and wife Deana Young; Jason and Jodi Watkins; Jaret and Brianne Shebester; Shantel and husband, Chase Shores; Hailey and husband, Travis; Takara, Lakesha, Tristin, and Trace Hawkins.

Great-grandchildren: Kendall, Jaycee, Krayton, Jax, Kingston, Kennedy, Kruz, Tab, Jhett, Hadley, Henley, McCray, and Jayce.

Brother in-Law: Ralph Carter of Calera, Okla., and numerous nieces and nephews.

Juanita was proceeded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, L’Wanda McManus, Patricia Carter, and son-in-law Gordon Dowlen.

Visitation will be held at Watts Funeral Home in Madill, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., with family hours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Watts Memorial Chapel Madill. Dalan Larason will officiate. Interment will be at the Oakland Cemetery in Oakland, Okla. Service will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home of Madill. Condolences may be sent to www.wattsfuneralhome.com.

Casket Bearers: Jaret Shebester, Jason Watkins, Chase Shores, Will Cook, Todd Cook, Casey Cook, Travis Wright, Trace Hawkins, and Austin Hawkins.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to give an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, 825 N. E. 13th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73104.