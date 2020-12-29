The Daily Ardmoreite

A memorial service for Marion Dale “Toad” Bratcher, 82-year-old Thackerville, Okla., resident will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in the Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel, Marietta, Okla., with Pastor Randy Taylor, Jr. officiating. The family received visitors from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Marion Dale “Toad” Bratcher was born Oct. 27, 1938, in Thackerville, to George Marion and Mattie Lee (Whittington) Bratcher. Marion grew up and attended schools in Thackerville, graduating with the Class of 1956. Marion served his country in the United States Army from 1957 – 1959. On June 29, 1968, he married Voncele Swint in Marietta. The two spent 40 wonderful years together before her death in March of 2008.

During the 1970’s, Marion owned and operated a gas station. He later took a position with Weber Aircraft and worked there for 39 years until his retirement. Marion was known across Love County as Santa Claus. He took great joy in dressing up every year and playing the role for numerous events and gatherings. Marion raised chickens and rabbits and spent countless hours fishing and coon hunting. Many things brought Marion overwhelming joy, but perhaps the thing he loved most was spending time with his family and friends.

Marion was preceded in death by his parents; by his wife, Voncele; by three brothers, Wayne Bratcher, Elgie Bratcher, and Joe Bratcher; and by a sister-in-law, Olene Johnson.

He is survived by one son, James Bratcher and his wife Sarah of Ardmore; one sister, Martha Bratcher of Thackerville; one grandson, Jack Bratcher; two brothers-in-law, Gene Swint of Leon, Okla., and Robert Swint and wife Lanell of Hartwell, Ga.; one sister-in-law, Barbara Bratcher and Ray Russell of Thackerville; one honorary adopted daughter, Shelly Russell and her husband Dewayne.

Honorary Bearers are Raymond Bratcher, Clayton Bratcher, Bobby Bratcher, Michael Bratcher, Tony Swint, Johnny Swint, David Swint, Michael Swint, Billy Johnson, and Jerry Johnson.

The family asks that those who wish to make memorial contributions in “Toad’s” memory send to the Thackerville Toy Drive account at BancFirst in Marietta.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.