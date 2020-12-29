The Daily Ardmoreite

Stormy RaDale Maxey, of Mannsville, passed away on Dec. 22, 2020, at his home in Mannsville at the age of 27 years, 9 months, & 12 days. Stormy was born in Ardmore on March 10, 1993 to Kelly (Dorer) Maxey & Steven Maxey.

Stormy was raised in Mannsville and attended school at Dickson where he graduated from Dickson High School in 2011. Stormy worked as a ranch hand for the most of his life. He enjoyed roping, hog hunting, fishing, bull riding, being a cowboy, & hanging out with his nephew Kolten. Stormy was of the Baptist faith and was affiliated with the First Baptist Church of Mannsville.

Stormy was preceded in death by: Maternal Grandfather: Bill Dorer, Maternal Grandmother: Mary Lou Dorer.

Stormy leaves behind to cherish his memory: Mother: Kelly Maxey & Cody of Milo, Okla., Father: Steven Maxey of Atoka, Okla., Sister & Best Friend: Rayni Maxey of Madill, Okla., Paternal Grandparents: Roger & Linda Maxey of Durant, Okla., Nephew: Kolten Bates of Madill.

Stormy is also survived by numerous other family members & close friends.

Funeral services to honor his life were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28 at the First Baptist Church of Mannsville with Rev. Roger Hartwell & Bro. Justin Hartwell officiating. Interment will follow in Lone Cedar Cemetery in Mannsville with the assistance of Dillon McCurry, Nathan Dorer, Shawn Barnes, Brennon Eldred, Jeffery Gastinau, Howie McFarland, Laramee Maxey, & Riggin Maxey serving as pallbearers. Serving as honorary bearers will be the Flying C Rodeo Cowboys, Clint McFarland, Billy Dorer, Hud Hunter, Taytum Woulfe, Clint McFarland, & Rhett Parish. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 5-7. Services are under the direction & care of Tishomingo Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at tishomingofuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Tishomingo Funeral Home in honor of Stormy's life.