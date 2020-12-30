The Daily Ardmoreite

RINGLING - Funeral services for Mrs. Bernice Ogle, 93, of Claypool are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Ringling with Pastor Bruce Humphries and Rev. Mike Williams officiating. Interment will follow at the Ringling Memorial Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, everyone attending services are asked to please wear a mask. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ringling.

Bernice was born Dec. 9, 1927 at Ringling to the late Mr. Floyd C, Gay and Mrs. Fannie Ellen (Stow) Gay. She went to her heavenly home on Sunday afternoon Dec. 27, 2020 at her home in Claypool.

Bernice was raised in Claypool, where she graduated high school in 1946. Shortly there after she married Mr. Alvie H. Ogle, Jr. on Aug. 31, 1946 at Weatherford, Texas. They moved frequently all over New Mexico, Arizona and Texas following Jr.'s employment. They returned to Claypool in 1955 and have resided there since.

Bernice worked outside the home for the Jefferson County Health Dept. for 24 years, She enjoyed being involved and an active member of the First Baptist Church of Ringling. There she taught Sunday School class for many years and loved attending. Bernice also enjoyed being a member of the Claypool Extension Club and loved to quilt and do ceramics. She delighted in family gatherings and getting those family pictures.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Floyd and Fannie Gay; brothers, Houston and Burns Gay and a sister, Madeline Gay.

Survivors include her loving husband of 74 years, Mr. Jr. Ogle of the home; daughters, Ahonna Engelke and husband Joe of Hempstead, Texas and Linda Humphries and husband Bruce of Waurika; son, Floyd Ogle of Lone Grove; nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; numerous other family, church family and friends.

Casket bearers are Kenny Zachary, Dakota Zachary, Terry McLemore, Thad Kassheimer, Phil McBain and Stanley Watkins.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.