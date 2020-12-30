Death notices for Wednesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Gene Ervin Shepard, 85, of Burneyville, Okla., died Dec. 28, 2020. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation with care under the direction of Griffin~Hillcrest.(Griffin~Hillcrest)

Duane Lee Stevens, 55, of Ardmore, truck driver, died Dec. 24, 2020. Cremation Services with Family memorial services at a later date. (Alexander Gray - Healdton)

Phillip Ray Tanner, 56, of Lone Grove, Operations Manager for All State Pest Control, died Dec. 28, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Victory Life Church. (Alexander Gray - Wilson)