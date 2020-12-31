The Daily Ardmoreite

The Home Going celebration for Harold Eugene "Bingo" Knight, Jr., 60, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in the Centennial Chapel of the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Pastor Ricky McGee officiating. Burial will follow at Jehovah Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19, all those in attendance will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing, and the service will be live streamed on the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home Face Book page.

Harold Eugene Knight, Jr. was born to Harold Eugene Knight, Sr. and Rosie Lee Williams on March 16, 1960 in Ardmore, Okla. Harold was called home after a short struggle with pancreatic cancer, Dec. 23, 2020. He was a fighter till the end, and his spirit never gave up, but his body did. From childhood to adulthood, he was always energetic, friendly and devoted to his family.

Harold attended Lone Grove and Ardmore city schools, graduating with the class of 1980 from Ardmore. Basketball and baseball were his favorite sports. After graduation he played on a semi-professional basketball team called the Harlem Thrillers, under the name of "Bingo," which has stuck to him until this day. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and OU Sooner fan, never missing a game even in his sickness.

Harold has an extensive and long work history beginning with the Glen Cantrell Ranch in Lone Grove as well as Hickory House, Ponders and Two Frogs Grill, for which he was employed until his health would not let him. Harold along with his brother James, established the Knight Lawn Care Service where you would see them together when not working their previous jobs.

Harold never fathered children, but he was a father to his many nieces and nephews, whom he would do anything in the world for and vice versa.

Harold was preceded in death by his father in 1995, half-brothers, Elvell in 2002; and Rickey in 2016. Also preceding him death were his maternal grandparents, Willie Williams in 1954 and Miama Williams in 1999; Ellison Knight in 1993 and Virgia Knight in 1973.

Harold leaves to cherish his memories forever, his mother Rosie Williams, sisters, Debra, Barbara, Cynthia(Ann) Knight all of Ardmore; Angela Knight of Tulsa and Carlose and Regina Knight of Oklahoma City; his brother James of Ardmore. A very special friend of 30 years Teressa Simmons and her sons, Jimmy (Megan) Simmons of Wyoming; Albert(Kayla) Simmons of Ardmore; grandchildren Samerea, James, E'vn, Cierra and Serenity. He also leaves his aunt Mary Anderson and uncles Peter(Alvis) Knight of Ardmore; Herbert(Pam) of California; Billy Gene and Ralph Williams of Ardmore, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

We are forever grateful to the staff of the Stephenson's Cancer Center in Oklahoma City and Cross Timbers Hospice for all of your wonderful care.

Services are under the direction of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory where online condolences for the family may be left at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.