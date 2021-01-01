The Daily Ardmoreite

Daniel Earl Easterwood was born on Jan. 27, 1967 in Levelland, Texas to David Easterwood and Anna sue Dean. He passed from this life on Dec. 28, 2020 at the age of 53.

Danny enjoyed spending most of his time with his family especially his kids, he loved cooking, fishing, shooting, and collecting guns. He has never met a stranger, always loved to goof around with anyone. He was a kindhearted man, would help anyone in need. Danny has worked all his life in construction and was a very hard worker.

Danny was preceded in death by his grandparents, wife Sally Lee Easterwood, brother Jamie Easterwood, and father David Easterwood.

He is survived by his mother Anna sue Dean, his daughters Amanda Easterwood, Prisilla Davis and spouse Justin Turner, Shannon Hart spouse Frank Hart; sons Clint Easterwood wife Shae-Lyn Easterwood, and Riley Easterwood; sisters Darla York, Karen Easterwood, Kayla Apolinar, Kimberly Easterwood, and Melissa White; brothers Jason Easterwood, Michael Easterwood, and Plez Childress; two favorite grandchildren who he both called toot-toot Alyssa Davis and Olivia Easterwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Our Dad had many friends who he had touch their lives, he was a one kind of man. We will be celebrating his birthday and his life with Christ on his birthday Jan. 27, 2021 at Viewpoint Mobile home park at the office.

If you like to give donations you can donate to Craddock Funeral Home.

