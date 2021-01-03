The Daily Ardmoreite

The son of the late Floyd Eugene "Gene" Porter and Bonnie (Savage) Porter, Basil was born on March 14, 1954 in Ardmore, Okla., and passed away on Dec. 29, 2020 in an Oklahoma City hospital at the age of 66 years, 9 months and 15 days.

Basil had been a resident of Ardmore most of his life. He grew up here and graduated from Ardmore High School in 1973. He later served his country in the United State Air Force and received an honorable discharge. Basil had worked at Michelin but of late he managed and maintained the family properties. In his leisure time Basil enjoyed fishing, tinkering with anything he could possibly fix and especially lawn mowers.

He is survived by his sons, Basil Porter, Jason Porter and Blake Porter; stepson, Jarrod Goddard; stepdaughter, Jennifer Goddard; his first love, Angela Porter; brother, Samuel Eugene Porter, Sr.; sisters, Crystal Ann Porter-Espinoza and Regina Harrington. Preceded in death by his father, Gene and step-mother Barbara Porter.

No services scheduled.

Cremation-With-Care was provided by the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory.