Betty Charlene Stone, daughter of the late Charles Edward Ross and Beatrice Birgie Easley Ross, was born Jan. 16, 1935 in Criner Hills, Okla. She passed away on Dec. 29, 2020 at her daughters residence at the age of 85 years, 11 months and 13 days.

A graduate of Lone Grove High School with the class of 1953, she then attended Murray State College and later received her Bachelor's Degree in Ministry from Southern Methodist University. Betty's career as a minister began with the Thackerville Methodist Church and at the same time ministering at the Lebanon Methodist Church. Betty then moved to Sulphur, Okla.; she loved it there. While living in Sulphur, Betty was pastor of St. Paul Methodist Church until it closed and combined with the Sulphur Methodist Church. Betty's last pastorate was the Millcreek Methodist Church, and when it was closed, she retired from active church ministry. She had participated in Walks to Emmaus, Sunshiner's, prison ministry and in the Baptist choir.

Betty and Raymond Stone were married in Ardmore, Okla. She had been a resident of Ardmore for the past 3 years, residing with her daughter.

Survivors include her son, Michael Stone, daughter, Brenda Bailey; grandchildren Ashley Scrivener, Michelle Bean, Genesee Stone, Jessica Stone, Addison Bailey, Colton Bailey, Ridge Willis, Ashton Buckmaster, Ava Cassity, Kaven Scrivener, Easton Stone, Charlie Bean, Moriah Bean, Jaden Bean, Kenzleigh Bean, Ridge Bean and Arrow Stone. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Joey Bailey.

Funeral services for Betty will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at the Provence Assembly of God Church with burial in the Bailey Family Cemetery, Gene Autry, Okla.; with the assistance of Colton Bailey, Charlie Bean, Jared Willis, Jerry Bell, JJ Sission, Dustin Davis, Larry Magee, Austin Foraker, Harold Hunt, Darrell Vaughn and Jimmy Ward serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include Addison Bailey, Ashton Buckmaster, Ava Cassity, Moriah Bean, Kenzleigh Bean, Arrow Stone, Jaden Bean, Kaven Scrivener, Easton Stone, Ridge Willis and Little Ridge.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends will be Sunday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home.

