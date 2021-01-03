The Daily Ardmoreite

Graveside services for Betty J. Johnson will be 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at the Mannsville Cemetery, Mannsville, Okla., with Pastor Howard Stanley officiating.

Betty was born Aug. 5, 1930 in Ardmore, Okla., to the late Joe Gibbs and Florence L. (Roberts) Gibbs and passed away on Dec. 28, 2020 at Ada, Okla.

Betty was raised in the Mannsville, Okla., area and graduated from Mannsville High School. She was a retired telephone operator. Betty enjoyed interior designing and fixing her house up. When Betty was in good health she enjoyed taking walks. She was of the Baptist Faith.

She is survived by her sons, Lyndall Wilson of Chickasha, Okla., and Lynn Wilson of Tishomingo, Okla.; grandson, Christopher S. Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory.