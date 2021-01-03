The Daily Ardmoreite

Billy Dale Miller was born Dec. 16, 1927 in Anadarko, Okla., to Percy and Gladys (Kindred) Miller. He passed from this earthly life on Dec. 28, 2020 in Ardmore, Okla., at the local Veteran Center.

Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 with Dr. Alton Fannin officiating. Due to Covid-19, wearing masks and social distancing is suggested and greatly appreciated.

Bill and Patsy Veal were married on Jan. 5, 1962 in Ardmore.

Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Boxer from 1950-1954, stationed in San Diego and Japan. Upon an honorable discharge from the Navy he moved to Ardmore to join his father and brother in their family business, Ritz Cleaners. He later became co-owner with his brother, Charles.

In his early years, Bill enjoyed bowling and waterskiing. In later years, he enjoyed his morning walks, reading and coffee with his McDonald’s coffee buddies, the Ardmore Tigers, OU Sooners and the Dallas Cowboys.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Veterans Center for the exceptional care and love he received during his four years and four months of his time there. The entire staff holds a special place in our hearts. During his time at the Veterans Center he shared his faith and wanted residents and staff to love Jesus and his favorite scripture was John 3:16 and he recited it often.

Bill is survived by his daughters, Debbie Roring and husband, Steve of Ardmore, Karen Cormier and husband, Gene of Ardmore; sister, Kathryn Allnutt and husband, Howard of Phoenix; brother, Kenneth Miller and wife, June of Ardmore; grandchildren, Dr. Steven Roring and wife, Dr. Cathy of Ardmore, Lauren Oliver and husband, Dr. Shem of Ardmore, Ryan Roring and wife, Taylor of Ardmore, Dustin Haney and wife, Crystal of Edmond, Okla., Dylan Haney of Edmond, Kaitlyn Mapp and husband, Chase of Augusta, Ga., and numerous nieces and nephews; great-grandchildren, Emma, Reese and Elliott Oliver, Steven,III, William, Samuel, Gabriel, Ava and Amelia Roring, Stella Morgan and baby Roring due in February 2021, Angelina and Kiera Haney and Violet Mapp.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Gladys Miller; wife, Patsy Miller; brother, Charles Miller.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences can be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.