WILSON — Funeral Services for Mrs. George Ann (Steele) Allen, 92, formerly of Ringling, were scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at the Ash Street Church of Christ in Wilson with Jeff Jones officiating and grandchildren, Amber Cameron, Shane Allen and Dustin Allen assisting. Interment followed to Ringling Memorial Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, everyone attending services was asked to please wear a mask. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ringling. Services will be Facebook live.

George Ann was born Dec. 12, 1928 in Wilson the first child of George Steele and Anna Vera (Roberts) Steele. She departed from this life on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 in Ardmore. George Ann was raised on the family farm at Orr attending school there. She married Mr. Archie Allen on March 24, 1945 in Tishomingo and were blessed with a son, Archie "Pug" and daughter, Vicki. They made their home in Ringling. Together they owned Allen's Dry Good Store, Biscuit Hill Cafe, Vickers Service Station and Archie's Convenience Store all in Ringling. George Ann worked for the Ardmore Village for 15 years. During this time, she stated it was something she loved to do. She loved cooking, music, dancing and playing cards. George Ann was baptized at Ringling Church of Christ and currently held her membership at St. Philips Episcopal Church of Ardmore.

Preceded her in death are her parents; husband, Archie on Aug. 28, 2001; brothers, Paul David Steele and Marion "Red" Steele and wife Roxie; sister, June Stearns and husband Sammy; and brother in law, Marvin Sullivan.

George Ann is survived by her children, Vicki Ann Allen and special friend, Steve Vaughn of Ardmore and Archie H. "Pug" Allen and wife Jeanie of Ringling; brothers, Charlie Steele and wife Mary Ann of Lone Grove and Danny Steele and wife Dixie of Criner Hills; sister, Nell Sullivan of Ardmore; sister in law, Francis Steele of Wilson; grandchildren, Amber Dodd Cameron of Ardmore, Shane Allen and wife Amy of Norman, and Dustin Allen and wife Quincy of Madisonville, Texas; great-grandchildren, Keaton Dodd, Jett Cameron, Maddie Allen, Steele Allen, Addison Allen, Channing Allen, and Jayde Allen; special friend, Jim Meeks of Ardmore; and by numerous nieces, nephews and other family.

Casket bearers were Steve Vaughn, Keaton Dodd, Jett Cameron, Dustin Allen, Shane Allen, Danny Morris, and Toy Barnes.

Viewing was Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ringling from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

