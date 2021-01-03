Pamela Kay Knight Byers

The Daily Ardmoreite

A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Pamela Kay Knight 70, took the hand of her savior and entered heaven on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at her home in Ardmore. She was reunited with her parents, Ulice Ray Knight and Mary Ellen (Vaughn) Knight and brother, Wendyl Ray Knight. Pamela went by Kay. She attended Washington Elementary in Ardmore and Jr. High and High School in Dickson. She also attended TCU University at Fort Worth and Murray State.

Kay married Dennis Byers July 11,1965. They were blessed with 55 years of marriage. She loved spending time with family and friends. Kay had a loving fun hearted spirit. She was also a nurturer and loved taking care of animals and plants. Kay worked throughout her life including work as a dispatcher for Ardmore, correctional officer for Texas Youth Commission, sales at 1-800 Flowers and worked for the Chickasaw Nation at Winstar. She enjoyed attending church with family at Calvary Christian and Gene Autry Baptist.

Survivors include her husband, Dennis Byers, three sons Denny Byers and wife Terra, Jeb Byers and Mickey Byers. Steve Byers was also like a son to her. Kay has six grandchildren, Cris Byers and wife Candice, Lindsey Velasquez and husband Corey, Dakota Byers, Austin Byers, Connor Byers and Emma Byers. She also leaves to cherish her memory six great-grandchildren Ethan Byers, Jon Byers, Jaden Byers, Genny Burchett, Coby Horton and Skyler Velasquez. She leaves several nieces and nephews including a niece on her side, JoRaye Knight.

No services scheduled.

