The Daily Ardmoreite

Thomas Louis Bales, age 66, passed on Dec. 23, 2020, in Lexington, Okla.

Born Jan. 12, 1954, at Dodge City, Kan., to Earl and Elsie (Commander) Bales. He married Paula Michelle Grider on Nov. 12, 1971, in Gainesville, Texas.

Thomas lived in the Ardmore area for most of his life. He worked for Michelin North America for about 20 years before transitioning to ranching. Thomas had many hobbies, including drag racing, computers and firearms.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Earlene Bales and Kay Nichols, two brothers Richard Bales and David Bales and a grandson Trevor Palmer.

Thomas is survived by four daughters Karen Brown and husband Charles of Lexington, Linda Palmer and husband Thomas of McKinney, Texas, Tammy Bales and Jessica Barrett, both of Lexington; seven grandchildren Alyssa Palmer, Levi Brown, Logan Palmer, Elaina Patton, Lily Barringer, Preston Brown and Valyn Patton; four brothers, two sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial will be held Jan. 9, 2021.