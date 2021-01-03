The Daily Ardmoreite

Waylon Wasel Agan, age 74, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Ardmore, Okla. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in The Chapel at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home with Pastor Donnie Custar officiating. Interment to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park of Ardmore.

Waylon was born on Jan. 27, 1946, to Chester Q. Agan and Ruby Mae (Braker) Agan, at Ardmore, Okla. He attended Ardmore High School and graduated from Murray State College. He served his country in the Army National Guard. Waylon married Mary Lou Tipps on Feb. 29, 1963. His ultimate joy in life was helping others. He loved his job of transporting his railroad workers to and from locations. He and Mary Lou owned and operated Maw and Paw’s Pet Store in Ardmore. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Square Dance Club, and Optimist Club. Waylon was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary Lou Agan, brother, Chester Agan, and two sisters, Lanita Williams and Denetta Agan.

Waylon is survived by two daughters, Melissa Faustner and Cheryl Deisher, sisters, Jayna Letkiewicz, Becky Harris, and Chanlyn Brown, and brother, Coy Agan. Grandchildren: Meggan, Hailee, Zackary, Noah, Sallena, Kayla, Ryan, great-grandchildren: Drake, Aubree Lou, Trevor, and Easton, many nieces and nephews, and his Lakeland family and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Harold Peery, Mike Agan, Jacob VanBuskirk, Ryan Smith, Tylor Smith, and Ricky LeMelle.

Visitation will be held on Monday evening, Jan. 4, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m, at Griffin ~ Hillcrest, Ardmore.

Condolences may be left at www.griffinhillcrest.com.