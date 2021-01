Death notices for Wednesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Hoyet Everett Rickman, age 94, retired truck driver and heavy equipment operator, passed away Jan. 1, 2021, at Ardmore VA Center. Services are pending. (Craddock)

Healdton

Cesareo “Cesar” Gonzales, 68, of Healdton, oilfield, died Jan. 3, 2021. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hennepin Cemetery. (Alexander Gray - Healdton)

Tishomingo

Margrete Wynn, 85, Tishomingo, Cook, died Jan. 2, 2021. Private family services. (DeArman-Clark)

Wilson

Robert Glenn, 88, restaurant owner and operator of Ardmore, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Hewitt Cemetery. (Alexander Gray)