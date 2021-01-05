The Daily Ardmoreite

Kenneth Earl Pruitt was born April 21, 1930, in Earl, Okla., to E.B. and Sadie (Bynum) Pruitt and passed peacefully from this life on Dec. 31, 2020, at his home in Dickson, Okla., at the age of 90 years.

Graveside services for Kenneth will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Ardmore, Okla., conducted by Rev. Roy Fountain. Honorary pallbearers are David Bynum, Alan Davis, John Jackson, Brad Jones, David Lively, and Lance Vesely.

Kenneth graduated from Dickson High School in 1949 and began working for Coca Cola. On his favorite delivery stop; an Ardmore downtown diner, he met his future wife. On May 6, 1951, Kenneth married his love and life partner, Dorothy Lea (Ward) Pruitt. During this era, the slogan for Coca Cola was ... “Along the highway to anywhere. “ ... and this pair went everywhere.

Kenneth served his country proudly for 20 years. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951; retiring in 1971. During this time, he was stationed and experienced several encounters all over the world.

Just to name a few, he maintained the aircraft for the Cold War Spy Flights in the early 1950’s. In the early 1960’s, he was part of the NASA Gemini Space Flights Recovery Team. He served one tour in Vietnam. These are just a few of Kenneth’s excursions.

One of Kenneth’s prize quotes, “I’ve been all over the world; I either flew over it or was stationed there.” Kenneth was extremely proud to have a son and grandson follow his steps in serving our country in the U. S. Air Force.

His love for mechanical fixes created a vehicle from multiple cars which he always joked as his Johnny Cash truck. He also kept and maintained one of his first cars; a 1939 Ford Coupe, which he drove often.

A person of faith and a charter member of Faith Southern Baptist Church, Kenneth lived life serving others. He and his wife were instrumental in building the new church over 35 years ago.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy Pruitt of 67 years and 9 months; his parents; daughter, Debra Pruitt (Blain); son in law, Ronnie Vanderburg; sisters, Lorene Hammer, Doris Jean Bailey, and Judith Pruitt.

Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Kenna (Pruitt) Vanderburg of Dickson; son, Michael Pruitt and wife, Katy of Calera, Okla.; brother, Charles Ray Pruett of Springer, Okla.; son in law, Mike Blain, Durant, Okla., Grandchildren, Jon Byrd and wife, Marivel, Deanna Byrd, Lindsey Rude and husband, Nick; Lauren Vesely and husband, Lance; Chance Pruitt, and loved by numerous, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to FSBC, 7575 OK-199, Ardmore, OK 73401, in Kenneth’s honor.

Services entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home where condolences may be left for the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.