The Daily Ardmoreite

Funeral services for Raymond Zack Smith, 76, will be in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, conducted by Rev. Donny Custar, pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Military Honors will be provided by an Honors Team from the U.S. Army.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends, will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. Words of comfort may be sent the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church or charity of choice.

Honorary pallbearers include Corky Day, Charles Holybee, Roy Weatherly, Buck Miller, Eddie Jones, David Thomason, Herbert Byrne; also, Billy Bob Cross, Darren Gentry, Eric Banks, Kyle Banks, Bobby Stubbs, Ricky Hanus, Chris Hanus, and Frenchie Galland.

Zack was born June 29, 1944 in Oklahoma City to the late Langston Zack and Norene Jones Smith. Zack and Gloria Jean Watkins were married Dec. 18, 1970 in the First Baptist Church of Marietta. They were married for 50 years and were the parents of two sons, Dewey Zack and Scotty Ray. Zack always looked forward to and appreciated the times he spent with his wife and sons.

Zack served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. For his service he was awarded the VCN, VSM, 2 Overseas Bars. Following his active duty, he served in the US Army Reserve prior to being honorably discharged.

An Ardmoreite most of his life, Zack had been employed with Ken Milburn Ford, before becoming associated with Ardmore’s Uniroyal Tire Mfg. plant in 1970. A Dye Tech, he retired in 2001 (Badge #66) and then performed contract labor for a few more years, retiring in 2003. He was the owner and operator of Zack Smith Used Cars, in Wilson, Lone Grove and Ardmore from 1975 through 2000.

A member of VFW Post 4574, during his leisure times Zack enjoyed fishing, especially the Tuesday and Thursday Night Bass Tournaments, and hunting.

In addition to his parents Zack will be reunited with his father and mother, in-laws, D. E. “Bud” and Rosalea Watkins, brothers-in-law, Dub Emde and Max Hanus; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jackie and Artie Cross, Terry and Marylan Gentry, Claudene Watkins; niece, Linda Kay Banks; a special friend, like a brother, Bill Morgan.

Surviving family, that will forever cherish precious memories include his beloved wife, Gloria Jean (Watkins) Smith; sons, Dewey Zack Smith, Scotty Ray Smith and his wife, Jennifer; grandsons, Zackery Ray, Jaxon Henry and Warren Scott Smith; Sisters, Shirley Hanus, Tommy “Button” Emde, Lindy Ferguson and her husband, Mike; and best friends, Corky and Pat Day.

A special thanks to Victory Hospice and Home Health, nurse Megan and Dr. Hutchins.

Following services Cremation-With-Care will be under the direction of Harvey-Douglas Crematory.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, those attending will be required to wear a face mask, available at the funeral home.