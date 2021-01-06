The Daily Ardmoreite

Curtis Keener. age 70, entered into eternal rest on Dec. 31, 2020. Curtis was born in 1950 to Horace and Ruby Keener in Mineral Wells, Texas. He graduated from Mineral Wells High School. Curtis married the love of his life Barbara Crockett, at Lake Murray Chapel in March 1972. Curtis helped with the formation of Calvary Christian Fellowship in Ardmore where he taught classes, helped remodel facilities, and supported the church leadership for many years. Later after moving to Durant, he and Barbara attended Victory Life Church.

Curtis began his construction career shoveling dirt as a general laborer, but soon realized his God given talent for building custom homes. Over 40 years he built many homes from the ground up, but enjoyed complicated wood trim work the most. He had passion in sharing his knowledge and experience with anyone who would listen.

Curtis is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Barbara. His sons Travis Keener and wife Jennifer, Keven Keener and wife Marie. His sister Donna Keener, his brother Clay Keener, and grandchildren; Anastasia, Hailey, Sadie, John, Virginia, Henry, Claire along with many beloved extended family members and friends.