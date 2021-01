Death notices for Wednesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Marcia Vandergriff, Ardmore, Retired Uniroyal, died Jan. 2, 2021. Services are 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, Rosary will be 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Craddock Memorial Chapel. (Craddock)

Edward Earl "Shorty" Wrenn, 88, Ardmore, Retired mechanic for McCulloh Motor Company, died Jan. 1, 2021. Thursday and Friday visitation with private family service Saturday. (Harvey-Douglas)

Fort Worth, Texas

Hoyet Everett Rickman, 94, Retired Truck Driver and heavy equipment operator, died Jan. 1, 2021 at Ardmore VA Center. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Laurel Land Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Craddock Funeral Home. (Craddock)

Marietta

David Warren Griffin, 57, of Marietta, Store Manager, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Private Family Service. (Flanagan-Watts)

Ratliff City

Marquietta Murl (Franklin) Sosebee, 82, retired teacher, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Services are 2 p.m. Thursday Jan. 7, 2021, at the Ratliff City First Baptist Church. (Alexander Gray)

Tishomingo

Charlene Mathews, 81, Tishomingo, Homemaker, died Jan. 2, 2021. Services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Tishomingo Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)

John Euell Sneed, 77, Tishomingo, Local Service Rep OG&E, died Jan. 3, 2021. Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Tishomingo Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)

Wilson

Edward Alan Haines, 73, retired Educator, died Dec. 29, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Friday at Hewitt Cemetery. (Alexander Gray - Wilson)