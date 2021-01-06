The Daily Ardmoreite

Donald Ray Hawkins, 74, of Madill, Okla., passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at the hospital in Ardmore, Okla. He was born on April 13, 1946 in Madill to the late Will Otis Hawkins and Madeline Clara Hartin Hawkins. Don was raised in Madill and graduated from Madill High School in 1964. He joined the United States Army serving for several years during the Vietnam war and receiving a Bronze Star. Don later worked as a driver for Ryan’s Fright Line in Durant, Okla., until he became disabled and retired. He was affiliated with the Baptist faith and he enjoyed going to the Donut shop and drinking coffee with his friends. Don loved bowling, watching football and westerns.

He is survived by Brothers: Ricky Hawkins, Madill, Danny Hawkins, Louisville, Ky., Darryl Hawkins, Waynesville, N.C. Sisters: Barbara Cooper, Henderson, Tenn., Judy Hawkins, Adair, Okla.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, one brother; Fred Hawkins and one sister; Edwina Gorrell.

Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at the Oakland Cemetery, Oakland, Okla. Chris Webb will officiate the service. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.