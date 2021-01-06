The Daily Ardmoreite

Funeral services for Richard Arlin Birdsall will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in the Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel, Marietta, Okla., with Bro. Ron Benedick and Bro. Harold Butler officiating. Interment will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery in Marietta. Visitation will be held Monday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. The service will be streamed live via the Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Facebook page.

Richard was born June 1, 1930 in Electra, Texas, the son of Thomas E. Birdsall and Nora Elizabeth (Hartman) Birdsall. He passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. The family moved to Marietta in 1931. Richard attended school in Marietta and graduated in 1948. He attended OSU for one semester and returned to Marietta to take over the family blacksmith/machine shop from his dad.

Richard entered the Army in 1951 and served during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1953 and then returned to Marietta and continued with the shop business for approximately eight years. He also served in the Army Reserve for three years.

Richard and Vanona Sue Sharp were married in Marietta on April 26, 1952. Richard went to work for Chevron Oil Company at the gas plant in Loves Valley in 1961. He continued his employment with Chevron for 32 years, retiring as plant manager in 1992.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; by his wife, Sue; by two daughters, Caroline and Sally; and by two brothers, Thomas E. and Harold Dean Birdsall.

Survivors include his daughter, Suzanne and husband Ed Frock of Scott City, Kan.; son, Scott and wife Teena Birdsall of Owasso, Okla.; grandson, Kelsey and wife Rebecca Birdsall of Dallas; granddaughter, Skylar Nicole Birdsall of Owasso; brother, Philip Birdsall of Ardmore; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Richard was a faithful Christian, a member of the Church of Christ and served his Lord in many ways. He was a loving husband, friend, father, and grandpa. He will be greatly missed, but fondly remembered by his family and friends. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed being with them. He was loved and respected by all who knew him.

The family requests memorial donations be made to the Building Fund of the Merrick Drive Church of Christ in Ardmore or to the charity of your choice.

