The Daily Ardmoreite

Memorial services for Susan Jane Langland are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 in the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Dave Jones presiding. There will be a reception hosted by the Elks Lodge from 3 until 5 p.m. following the memorial service. On Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, a come and go visitation will be held all day at the Craddock Funeral Home with no family members present (due to COVID). You can sign Sues book and watch a family video.

Susan was born in Sisseton, S.D. to David and Isadora (Miller) Steinbring on May 28, 1939. She passed this life on Dec. 22, 2020 at her residence in Ardmore. She and Roger Langland were married in San Francisco on Dec. 25, 1956. Susan attended Eau Claire High School in Eau Claire, Wis. She was a letter carrier with the US Postal Service in both Wisconsin and Ardmore until retirement in 2006. She was active in the local and state Postal Workers Union and held offices in both. She enjoyed knitting and was always working on two or three projects at the same time. She had been a life-time bowler and loved her daily golf outings with Kathy and Lee. She was an Elkette and cherished her fellow Elkettes and friends at the Elks Lodge.

She is survived by two daughters, Mari Jones and her husband David of Norman, Okla., and Lori Vining and her husband Court of Dallas; Three sons, Robert Langland and his wife Adrianna of Costa Rica, Central America, Richard Langland and his wife Carrie of Irving, Texas, and Anton Langland and his wife Cathy of Dallas. 11 grandchildren, Alex and Brett Jones, Bo Langland, Christine, Isabella and Emma Acosta, Rikkelle and Natali Langland, Veronica Weldon and Bailey and Kelsey Vining and three great-grandchildren CJ Langland, Jaxson and Ella Weldon. Her sister, Jeanne Bodnar and half sisters Bonnie Busch and Joy Steinbring of Madison, Wis.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Roger Langland, her parents, two half sisters (June and Carol) a half brother (Bob) and a son Roger David Langland.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ardmore Soup Kitchen via Dr. James Young, 2207 Ridgeway, Ardmore, OK 73401.

Online condolences can be made at craddockfunealhome.com.