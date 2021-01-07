The Daily Ardmoreite

WILSON — Graveside Services for Mr. Jerry Dean Hope, 80, are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at Hewitt Cemetery with Shane Babcock officiating. Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully requests everyone wear masks and maintain social distancing. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson, Okla. Services will be Facebook live.

Jerry was born July 24, 1940 in Fox, Okla., to the late Mr. James Henry Hope and Mrs. Iva Louise (Gaither) Hope. He departed from this life on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 in Madill, Okla.

Jerry was raised in Healdton attending school there. He married Karen Ferguson on Sept. 17, 1960. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was always willing to help others. He was a member of the Missionary Baptist Church where he was saved and baptized under the care of Jerry Summey. He worked in the oilfield most of his life, working for Sutherland Well Service, J.D. Bray and Oilwell Cementers. Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on cars. His favorite pastime was restoring his 1968 red Chevrolet pick-up.

Jerry faithfully served his country seven and a half years in the National Guard.

Preceding him in death were his parents and a daughter, Tina Lyn Davis.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Kelly Dickson and husband Michael of Whitesboro, Texas; grandsons, Joshua Dickson, Connor Davis and wife Becca and Jace Dickson and wife Katelyn; son in law, Jeff Davis and by a host of other family and friends.

Honorary bearers will be Michael Dickson, Josh Dickson, Jace Dickson, Connor Davis, Jeff Davis, Larry Don Stearns, Jeff Stearns, Kevin Stearns, and Bobby Williams.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.