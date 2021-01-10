The Daily Ardmoreite

SIMON — Graveside services for Mr. AC Hodges, 83, of Burneyville are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021 at Simon Cemetery with Rev. Ryan Eakins officiating. Services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

AC was born Jan. 31, 1937 at Simon to the late Olen E. Hodges and Bethel Lea (Allison) Hodges. He departed this life Monday Jan. 4, 2021 at the hospital in Marietta.

AC was raised at Simon, attending school through the eigth grade. He and His family moved to Purnell, where he attended high school. He worked primarily as a mechanic. Before retiring he worked for John Deere in Ardmore and Gainesville as a tractor mechanic. He married the former Linda Kay Hoosier in July of 1974. AC enjoyed skeet shooting with his neighbors as well as hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Church of Christ.

AC is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother Lloyd "Tom" Hodges.

Survivors include his wife Linda of the home; sons, Tony L. Hodges of Ardmore, Terry L. Hodges of Eufaula and Kevin Hodges of Fountain, Colo.; daughters, LaJuana Riley of Omaha, Neb., Cheryl Lohbauer of Choctaw and Lisa Meyers of Watauga, Okla.; son, Douglas Williams of Macon, Ga.; sisters, Jamie Stoneking and Ruth Kerley, both of Wilson; 21 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and numerous other family and friends.

Casket bearers are nephews, Marty Hodges, Jason Hodges, Scott Kerley, Justin Wiles, Rick Rich and Deon Rich.

Honorary Bearers are Mike Morton and Lynn Davis.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.