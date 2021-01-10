The Daily Ardmoreite

Albert Homer Downs (PaPa) of Ardmore left this world on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

He was born Sept. 4, 1923 in Atoka, Okla. to Archie and Agnes Downs; he was raised and attended Atoka Schools where he was a football standout so much that he was a member of the Oklahoma Sooners in 1940 and 1941. He left school to enter the military during WWII. He loved his Sooners and tried to never miss seeing a game. He was also proud of his military service.

He married Sandra Howerton Downs (MeMe) the love of his life on Feb. 11, 1963, they had an amazing love and life of 55 years together until her passing on Oct. 19, 2018. We know they are now together again walking the streets of gold. Together they showed all of us what a true marriage and love looked like, which has continued to be the example for their kids and grandkids.

Preceding him in death were his parents; Archie and Agnes Downs, a mother-in-law Ruth Jordan and husband James, a brother Stanford Downs and wife Virginia, a sister Bernice Titus, a brother-in-law David Howerton and three sister in laws Betty Clendenen, Iris (Tiny) Papes, Dixie Herrell and husband Jim.

Survived by his loving family; a daughter Kim Davenport of Ardmore, three sons Chet Downs and wife Debbie of Paris, Texas, Ty Downs and wife Sherri of Edmond, Okla., and Timothy Downs and wife Sheila of DeLand, Fla. Six Grandchildren; Matthew Downs and wife Sherri, Tayler Carson Sandvick and husband Erik, Trysten Davenport, Lacey Downs Shoemaker and husband Ryan, Logan Downs, Elizabeth (Lizzy) Pemberton and husband Casey, Timothy Downs. Four great-grandchildren; Kayde Downs, Blaire Sandvick, Hutchinson Sandvick and Townsend Sandvick. A brother Jess Downs and wife Henrietta and a sister-in-law Charlene Howerton of Jimtown, Okla., and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was an avid sports fan and had a great love for the outdoors especially fishing and hunting.

He was retired from the Ardmore Veterans Center.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Ardmore.

A special thank you to the Ardmore Veterans Center and their amazing staff.

