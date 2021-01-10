The Daily Ardmoreite

Andrew Sampson, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Ardmore, Okla. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Durwood Cemetery with The Reverend Steven Wall officiating.

Andrew was born at McMillan, Okla., in Indian Territory on Aug. 25, 1935, to Adam Sampson and Betty (Marris) Sampson. He attended Kingston Schools. Andrew enlisted in the United States Army on April 15, 1958. After he was honorably discharged in 1962, he lived in Chicago, and then moved to Oakland, Calif., where he worked in the shipyards. He worked at the Naval Air Base in Oakland in the Shipping and Receiving department. Andrew moved to Ardmore in 2003 to be closer to family. He loved to travel and just get in a car and go sightseeing. He loved to celebrate life and spend time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Wesley Sampson, two brothers, Gletis Sampson and Alford Mose, and one great-great nephew, Phillip Houston.

Andrew is survived by his daughter, Andrea Flores, and husband, Darrell, three grandchildren, Ariel Sampson, Tony Flores and Asia Flores, three nieces, Carol Sampson, Judy Sampson and Barbara Sampson, three nephews, Emmanuel Sampson, Johnny Sampson and Steven Mose, seventeen great-nieces and nephews,19 great-great-nieces and nephews, and many more.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.