Death notices for Sunday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Brian Ray Cross, 52, Ardmore, retired from IRS, died Jan. 7, 2021. Services pending. (Harvey-Douglas )

David Earl Myers, Jr., 76, Lone Grove; draftsman, died Jan. 7, 2021. No services scheduled at this time.

Davis

Lowetta Fern Bolding, 86, died Jan. 6, 2021. Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Hale’s Memorial Chapel, Davis. (Hale’s)

Marietta

Vida Louise Robertson, 90, Baird, Texas resident, formerly of Marietta, Homemaker. Service will be Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta. (Flanagan-Watts)

Wilson

Mr. Edward “Ed” Earl McCauley, 76, SW Bell Technician retired, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Wilson. (Alexander Gray)