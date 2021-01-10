The Daily Ardmoreite

Dr. Claude H. B. Brown, 93, died peacefully in his sleep in Albuquerque, N.M. early Monday morning Jan. 4, 2021. Dr. Brown was born in Ada, Okla., on March 20, 1927 to parents (teachers) Claude Harrison Brown, and Sallie LeNoir (Lena) Bowles Brown. He grew up in the Sasakwa-Konawa/Vamoosa-Ada area and entered the University of Oklahoma as a very bright 16-year old who “liked to fish and hunt and read historical novels.” In 1945, at 18, he entered the United States Navy (San Diego) serving honorably at the end of World War II as a Navy corpsman. He returned to Norman, Okla., where he continued his university education and courtship with Patricia “Patti” Noyes (Shidler, Okla.) whom he married in December 1947. Upon completing his degree in 1949, he entered the University of Oklahoma School of Medicine where he graduated with an M.D. in 1953.

After completing an internship and residency in Pediatrics, he moved with his young family to Ardmore, where he practiced medicine for 17 years and “helped raise a generation of kids.” He went on in a few years to become Board Certified in Pediatrics, a noteworthy achievement. During these years he and wife Patti enjoyed bass fishing locally and fly fishing at Roaring River (Cassville, Mo.) and the 4UR Ranch (Creede, Colo). They enjoyed travel to San Francisco, Chicago, New Orleans, and trips to Hawaii (Oahu, Maui, Kauai). They were known for hosting some delightful Christmas fondue parties.

Dr. Brown and his family moved in August of 1972 to the San Francisco area where he completed a Master of Public Health (M.P.H.) degree at the University of California- Berkeley. That training, mixed with his interest in allergy, became “an extension of my pediatrics practice into adolescent and young adult medicine. In the Fall of 1973, the family moved to Albuquerque where Dr. Brown had a 20-year career at the University of New Mexico Student Health Center. In October 1974 the family suffered a tremendous loss when Patti (wife; and mother to David and Anni) died on a fishing trip. As time passed Dr. Brown met and married Satyra Fulton Lancaster (with her two girls Sonya, and Laura) in April of 1976. They were married for 43 years until her death in April of 2019. They enjoyed fly fishing, some travel including Seattle and London, and a very active ‘covenant group’ involvement in their church, Sandia Presbyterian.

Other than fishing, Dr. Brown’s three other hobby interest areas involved cooking, watching sports, and investing. He was an ardent lifelong fan of Oklahoma Sooners Football (from the days of Coach Bud Wilkinson till now). Dr. Brown avidly read the Wall Street Journal regarding both investing and culture. Dr. Claude Brown was a unique, complex, creative, and witty man with a great sense of humor. He was a gifted and wonderful doctor. He was our dad.

He is preceded in death by his infant son Clint Noyes Brown, his first wife Patti, his mother Lena, his beloved ‘second mother’ Aunt Ann, and his second wife, Satyra.

There will be a private burial in Albuquerque, and it is hoped that there can be a more public memorial service later this year when health concerns lessen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Mayo Clinic-Scottsdale, The University of Oklahoma, or The University of New Mexico School of Medicine.