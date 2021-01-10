The Daily Ardmoreite

Services for Earlene Whitley, 87, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon Jan. 12, 2021 in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Dr. Alton Fannin officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19, those in attendance please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Earlene was born March 4, 1933 in Kilgore, Texas, the daughter of the late Earl N. and Bamma Stinnet Epperson Ward. She passed away on Jan. 8, 2021 in a local nursing facility.

Earlene married Herschell Ray Whitley, Nov. 2, 1949. She left school at 16 to become a military wife and they celebrated 71 years together. They were members of First Baptist Church, and later Second Baptist Church of Lone Grove.

She had worked with her mother in restaurant and real estate over the years. Her true calling was being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was an avid reader and loved the Dallas Cowboys.

She served on the Will Rogers PTA for 12 years, was past president of Ardmore Women's Bowling Association, and also past president of Oklahoma National Guard Women's Association and was awarded their Outstanding Service award in 1975-1976. She also served both sides of the family in the end of life care of all her elders.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years Herschell, her daughter Beth Ann McCune and husband David, bonus daughter Bonnie Peterson Marr; sister, Doris Ward Ryan; brother Robert Ward; 10 grandchildren, Jason Wood and fiancé Desire Anderson; David Wood and wife Teresa; Robert Wood and wife Hollie; Sommer Maytubby and husband Mike; Summer Richardson; Adam Crabtree and wife Kelly; and Luke Crabtree; Jonathan, McCune; Nicola Galdbraith; Karen Briscoe; 18 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nieces, Kim Ward, Colleen Ward and Marcia Churchwell Yeary; nephews, Steven Ward, Rob Ward, Bobby Churchwell, Rex and Rob Ryan. She was preceded in death by her daughter Karen Wood and nephew Jim Ryan.

Services are entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory where words of comfort and condolences may be left for the family at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.