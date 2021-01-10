The Daily Ardmoreite

Gary Don Ayres, 46, of Ardmore, Okla., passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at the Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas. He was born on Oct. 23, 1974 in Ardmore to Gary Lynn Ayres and Letha Huffman Khaladj Straub. Gary Don lived in Madill, Okla., until age 11 and then moved to Ardmore where he remained for the rest of his life. He graduated from Ardmore High School in 1992, where he had a love for sports and was on the football and wrestling team. He married Kimberly Jones on Sept. 12, 2003 in Ardmore. He became a Real Estate Associate with Remax Master Associates and later became co-owner, along with his mother, of Priority Real Estate. He also owned Priority Movers. Gary Don loved people, giving of himself, real estate, traveling, riding his Harley, and his black pickup truck. He also loved fishing, going to the beach, great food, Route 66, and his dogs. His greatest love was his family and his grandson. To summarize his life, He was a true friend, grandson, son, father, and a grandfather with a big heart. He was a selfless person who put everyone ahead of himself. It started at a very young age when he came home from school in the first grade with no shoes on. When his mother asked him what happened to your shoes? he replied, “I gave them to a boy in my class that needed them.” That continued throughout his entire life. He lived with a purpose…touching those around him. He will live on through everyone he touched.

He is survived by Wife: Kimberly Ayres, Ardmore, Children: Harlee Sanchez and husband Sonny, Yukon, Okla., Shyann Ayres, Ardmore, Kyndal Jones, Ardmore, Grandchild: Andersyn James Sanchez, Parents: Gary and Paula Ayres, Madill, Letha and Jay Straub, Denton, Texas, Brother: Justin Ayres, Madill, Sister: Ashley Allen, Madill, Shae Ochoa and husband Raul, Mount Pleasant, Texas. Extended Family: A host of cousins, aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Watts Funeral Home, Madill.

Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at the CrystalRock Cathedral, Ardmore.

Walt Spradling will officiate the service. Interment will be at the Woodberry-Forest Cemetery, Madill.

Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.

Casket Bearers: Daniel Harris, Kevin Blount, Kenny Brooks, Sergio Banda, John Andrews, Randy Grissom, Kevan Spradling, Chris Sandvick and James Fore.

Honorary Bearers: Sam Huffman, Bruce Huffman, Masoud Khaladj and Tommy Gibbs.