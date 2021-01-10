The Daily Ardmoreite

Gene Ervin Shepard, 85 of Burneyville, Okla., went to be with the Lord on Dec. 28, 2020. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation with care under the direction of Griffin~Hillcrest.

He was born on Oct. 30, 1935 to Glen and Doris Shepard in Custer City, Okla. Gene graduated in 1953 from Custer City High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force. While in the Air Force he attended Brook Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. He was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas and also at Ernest Harmon Air Force Base in Newfoundland, Canada. While in the Air Force he worked in the surgical center. After an Honorable Discharge from the Air Force, Gene attended Gradwohl School of Laboratory Technique in St. Louis, Missouri, and also completed a six-month internship. He then worked as a lab and x-ray Technician at both Frederick, Okla., and Midland, Texas. It was in Midland, Texas., where he met and married Edel Meike from Essen, Germany on April 1, 1961. The couple moved to San Antonio, Texas where he continued his career as a Lab and X-Ray Technician for many years. They then moved onto Dallas, Texas where both Gene and his wife were Vice Presidents of Classique Creations, a jewelry Company. Then in 1989 they were given the opportunity to purchase Denims Restaurant in Marietta, Oklahoma. He loved serving the community at Denims for 18 wonderful years. He retired from the restaurant in 2007.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, a brother, Richard Shepard, and sister, CloAnn Hutchinson.

He is survived by his wife, Edel Shepard, of the home, two daughters, Debbie Carpenter and Sharon Lemons, both of Burneyville, Okla., three grandchildren, Jacob Carpenter of Lawton, Okla., Sarah Carpenter of Kingston, Okla. and Noah Lemons of Norman, Okla., three great-grandchildren, Ben and Alice Nelms, and Baron Bobb all of Kingston, Okla., and many nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.