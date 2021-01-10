The Daily Ardmoreite

Happy Jim Fields, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Ardmore, Okla. No services are to be held. The family would like for the memories of Jim to be cherished.

Jim was born at Millcreek, Okla., on Jan. 16, 1931, to Alva Fields and Hazel (Howard) Fields. The family lived in Springer, Okla. on the Chapman Ranch where he and his father worked the various ranches owned by the Chapman’s throughout the year. They worked in Pawhuska one summer when Jim was eight years old; it was for the Chapman Barnard Ranch. He was able to earn enough money for his sister’s to buy school clothes. Jim joined the United States Army in 1946 and was stationed at Okinawa, Japan. He was Honorably Discharged in 1948 and returned to the United States. He began working at Carter County area ranches and rodeoing. He went to Oregon and met Janet Siedelman and they married on June 16, 1952. The couple moved to California, where Jim worked in the logging industry and later starting his career in heavy equipment operating. Jim then moved his family back to Oregon where he continued working with heavy equipment. He worked on roads and other projects all over the west coast, even in Alaska. He retired in the 1990s. After the passing of his wife in 2004, he remained in Oregon until he moved to Ardmore, Okla., in 2018 to live closer to his son. Jim loved going to rodeos, hunting, and working with cattle.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife of over 50 years, Janet Fields.

Jim is survived by his son, Benny Fields and wife, Teresa, of Ardmore, and sisters: Mildred Wright of Hot Springs, Ark., Betty Jean Phipps of Ardmore, and Sue Knight of Inola, Okla., and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

