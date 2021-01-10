The Daily Ardmoreite

LaVoy Monroe Taylor, age 83, passed away on Jan. 7, 2021, in Ardmore, Okla. Family has chosen not to have services due to Covid-19 and would like each of you to hold and cherish your memories of LaVoy.

LaVoy was born on Feb. 24, 1937, to Robert M. Taylor and Coney B. (McBee) Taylor, in Cumberland, Okla. He attended Madill School and then enlisted in the United States Army in March of 1954. He served his country as a Military Police until his honorable discharge in 1957 but he continued serving in the Army Reserve until 1962. In 1958 he married Melba Jean Sears at Ardmore, Okla. LaVoy started his career as a diesel mechanic working in various garages in the Ardmore area and retired as a Diesel Forman for B.J. Services Oil Company in 2005. He married Dorothea Louise Coffman on May 1, 1975. He and Dorothea were the Managers of Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park in 1983. In the 1990s, they moved to their final home here in Ardmore where they retired in 2018. He loved to look at the stars with a passion for astronomy. LaVoy loved to fish and devoted himself to the study of his religious beliefs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, seven siblings; Edna Lou Taylor, Alice Eulene Taylor, James Earl Taylor, Mary Jo Taylor, Wanda Sybil Taylor, Jimalee Taylor, Lloyd Ray “ Buddy” Taylor

LaVoy is survived by his wife, Dorothea Taylor, sons, LaVoy Monroe Taylor II and wife Arlene Fay, of Ardmore and Michael Taylor and wife, Michelle of Satsuma, Ala. Two sisters, Alisa Leona Grimes and husband, Tom of Ada, Okla. and Janase Lamae Bruffy of Sherwood Shores, Texas., step-sons, Brian Groves of Waxahachie, Texas., Gary Groves of Moore, Okla. and Billy Groves, and wife, Pat of Ada, Okla., ten grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.