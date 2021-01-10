The Daily Ardmoreite

Lonie "Eugene” Marshall was born May 2, 1927 in Garland, Ark., to Hollie B and Myrtle Jones Marshall. Eugene attended Mountain Home schools north of Ringling. Buck and Willie C. Stallings of the Mountain Home area were very involved in raising Eugene in the early years of life He continued his relationship with the Stallings after returning from the Army thru employment and caring for them until their passing. Eugene entered the US army in August of 1945 and was honorably discharged in October of 1947. He was employed in the agriculture and energy industries in the early years of his life (Ringling sale barn hauling cattle” and then was employed by the Cecil Stroud Lumber Co. of Ringling for approximately 50 years. He and Oleta Johnson were married on Aug. 9, 1964 and were happily married until Oleta’s passing in October of 2015. He is survived by his and Oleta’s children Carlos E Johnson of Oklahoma City, Betty Bone of Marietta, Shirley Stephenson of Ardmore and Linda Morrissey of McKinney, Texas. The 10 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren loved him dearly. He knew each grandchild by name and when their birthday was. He continued to send birthday cards and gifts to each after Oleta’s passing. In addition, Eugene is survived by one brother, Ben, a special nephew Ernie who assisted in his care in the later years of his life and numerous nieces and nephews.

Eugene could repair most any item that had moving parts and maintained a two-car garage and three out buildings that contained building supplies and tools. He would assist anyone who had a need and especially his grandchildren.

He was always good to go with Oleta wherever she a desire to be and they covered many a dance floor and street after their marriage. Also, if there was a Walmart, outdoor store or sale within 100 miles he knew to get his boots on and bring his hat as he was going to a store or event of her choice. They made it a point to visit the sick and those in nursing homes that they counted as friends and acquaintances. To his children’s knowledge he never groused at Oleta in their presence and was known by many to keep his counsel to himself.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Ardmore VA Center who assisted his care during the last two years of his life.

Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Alexander Funeral Home in Wilson. Eugene will be laid to rest next to Oleta in the Ringling Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Troy Harmon, Jerry Dunn, Alan Frare, Edmund Hardaway, Mike Brown, Ronnie Brown, Christopher Frare, Marshall Harmon.

Honorary Pallbearers: Bill Stroud, Bud Scifres, Lyndol VanBuskirk, Ernest Marshall, Coffee Drinking Buddies at RJ's, Senior Citizen Center Lunch Friends.