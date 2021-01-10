The Daily Ardmoreite

Services for Martin Ezra Dyer, 92, will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in The First Presbyterian Church with Dr. Rick Baggett officiating. A room commemorating the life of Martin will be available at the Craddock Funeral Home for the public to pay their respects all day on Sunday, Jan. 10 until 9 p.m. (no family members will be present due to COVID). Please come by and sign his book and watch his video, as seating will be limited at the service on Monday.

Martin Dyer was born Feb. 8, 1928 in Ardmore, Okla., to Ezra and Gladys (Martin) Dyer. He departed this life on Jan. 5, 2021 at his home in Ardmore.

Martin was a graduate of Ardmore High School and went on to achieve his Bachelor of Laws degree at the University of Oklahoma. He and Phyllis Brooks married June 9, 1956 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. They were married for 60 years.

Martin has served on the Ardmore City Commission for 39 years, eight of those years serving as Mayor, and was selected as Oklahoma’s Mayor of the Year in 2017 for cities over 5,000 in population. Martin served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and has been a practicing attorney in Ardmore since 1954. Martin was recently recognized for having served as the attorney for the Ardmore City School District for the past 65 years and has been an active member of the Ardmore Lions Club for 65 years. Theater was a big part of Martin’s life for over 40 years in which he appeared in more than 20 Ardmore Little Theater Productions, often playing lead or supporting roles in musicals or comedies. He also served on the Ardmore Little Theater Board for 27 years. More details, fun facts, and photos of Martin are available on a special website honoring his life. Go to WWW.MARTINDYER.LIFE.

Martin is survived by sons; Robert Dyer of Edmond and wife, Diane, Stephen Dyer of Ardmore and wife, Ashley, adoptive daughter Tracy Cumbie of Ardmore and her husband, Dennis; Grandchildren, Lindsey Jefferson, Rob Dyer, Matthew Dyer, Emily Shaw, and Will Cumbie; Great-Grandchildren, Riley and Hunter Jefferson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Kirk, and wife Phyllis in 2016.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ardmore Main Street Authority for use in the construction of the new depot park, or to the Ardmore Lions Club to help support the eye glasses program. Please see the website above for more information.

Please note that for the safety of the family and those attending the service on Monday, masks will be required at all times while inside the church.

Online condolences can be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com.